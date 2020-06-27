All apartments in Fernandina Beach
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE

2777 Forest Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2777 Forest Ridge Dr, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Walk to the beach (only 1 block, really!) from this well located 2 BR 1 BA condominium unit. It is in the first building on the right as you enter the Forest Ridge Village complex off 1st Avenue.Enjoy the large community pool, tennis courts & well-equipped children's playground. There is also a dog walk park. A washer & dryer are included in this lease. Forest Ridge's central island location is close to all shopping, restaurants, groceries, Baptist Medical Center-Nassau and many other businesses and service providers of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
