2777 FOREST RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Walk to the beach (only 1 block, really!) from this well located 2 BR 1 BA condominium unit. It is in the first building on the right as you enter the Forest Ridge Village complex off 1st Avenue.Enjoy the large community pool, tennis courts & well-equipped children's playground. There is also a dog walk park. A washer & dryer are included in this lease. Forest Ridge's central island location is close to all shopping, restaurants, groceries, Baptist Medical Center-Nassau and many other businesses and service providers of interest.