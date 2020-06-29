Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage courtyard

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2744-A 1st Avenue Available 10/29/19 Smarter Renting, Better Living! - 1509 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Townhome located just one block from the beach. Well lighted open foyer leads to the spacious living/dining area with tiled floors and opens onto the large screened lanai overlooking the beautifully landscaped patio area with stacked stone surround. Downstairs bedroom with built-in closet desk and access to the full-size bath. Well-appointed kitchen with pass-through to the living area. Upstairs has a huge master bedroom, bathroom, guest bedroom and laundry with full-sized washer and dryer. Attached single car garage. Lawn care included. Pets ok with additional pet fee.



(RLNE3151344)