2744-A 1st Avenue
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

2744-A 1st Avenue

2744 1st Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2744 1st Ave, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2744-A 1st Avenue Available 10/29/19 Smarter Renting, Better Living! - 1509 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Townhome located just one block from the beach. Well lighted open foyer leads to the spacious living/dining area with tiled floors and opens onto the large screened lanai overlooking the beautifully landscaped patio area with stacked stone surround. Downstairs bedroom with built-in closet desk and access to the full-size bath. Well-appointed kitchen with pass-through to the living area. Upstairs has a huge master bedroom, bathroom, guest bedroom and laundry with full-sized washer and dryer. Attached single car garage. Lawn care included. Pets ok with additional pet fee.

(RLNE3151344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2744-A 1st Avenue have any available units?
2744-A 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2744-A 1st Avenue have?
Some of 2744-A 1st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2744-A 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2744-A 1st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2744-A 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2744-A 1st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2744-A 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2744-A 1st Avenue offers parking.
Does 2744-A 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2744-A 1st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2744-A 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 2744-A 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2744-A 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2744-A 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2744-A 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2744-A 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2744-A 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2744-A 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
