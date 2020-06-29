2705 Dolphin Street.

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b79fd6808c ---- 3BR/3.5BA first floor condo across from Main Beach. Wood floors in all living areas (tile in pictures has been replaced) and carpet in bedrooms to be replaced with tile. New Paint throughout. Kitchen opens to Living Room with gas fireplace surrounded by built-in shelves. Formal dining room. Fireplace in Master Bedroom also. Each bedroom has a bathroom with private access. Half bathroom in hallway. W/D hookups. One block from the beach. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
