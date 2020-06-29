All apartments in Fernandina Beach
2705 Dolphin Street.
Last updated September 17 2019

2705 Dolphin Street

2705 Dolphin Av 1a · No Longer Available
Location

2705 Dolphin Av 1a, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b79fd6808c ---- 3BR/3.5BA first floor condo across from Main Beach. Wood floors in all living areas (tile in pictures has been replaced) and carpet in bedrooms to be replaced with tile. New Paint throughout. Kitchen opens to Living Room with gas fireplace surrounded by built-in shelves. Formal dining room. Fireplace in Master Bedroom also. Each bedroom has a bathroom with private access. Half bathroom in hallway. W/D hookups. One block from the beach. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2705 Dolphin Street have any available units?
2705 Dolphin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2705 Dolphin Street have?
Some of 2705 Dolphin Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 Dolphin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Dolphin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Dolphin Street pet-friendly?
No, 2705 Dolphin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernandina Beach.
Does 2705 Dolphin Street offer parking?
No, 2705 Dolphin Street does not offer parking.
Does 2705 Dolphin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 Dolphin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Dolphin Street have a pool?
No, 2705 Dolphin Street does not have a pool.
Does 2705 Dolphin Street have accessible units?
No, 2705 Dolphin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Dolphin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 Dolphin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2705 Dolphin Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2705 Dolphin Street has units with air conditioning.

