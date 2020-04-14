All apartments in Fernandina Beach
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:18 AM

2411 Sussex Drive

2411 Sussex Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2411 Sussex Drive, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home has an inviting Great room and dining room. This home has a floorplan with high ceilings throughout the main living areas.

Cook and entertain from the open kitchen with abundant counter space and upgraded stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and pantry are a part of this inviting area.

The master suite has vaulted ceilings that make the room feel more spacious.

This property has been recently renovated with new paint and wood flooring throughout.

Enjoy the private wooded backyard from the screened patio/porch.

This is a family friendly community.

This home is equipped with washer and dryer in the attached 2 car garage.

This location allows easy access to A1A. Nearby local restaurants, shopping centers and the beach are only minutes away. Ideally located between the several naval bases in the area for those serving in the military.

12 month lease. Renters insurance is suggested. Owner pays HOA fee.

Visit our webpage https://palm3propertymanagement.managebuilding.com/ to fill out the pre-application for this property online. Pay no application fee at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 Sussex Drive have any available units?
2411 Sussex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2411 Sussex Drive have?
Some of 2411 Sussex Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 Sussex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Sussex Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Sussex Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2411 Sussex Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernandina Beach.
Does 2411 Sussex Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2411 Sussex Drive offers parking.
Does 2411 Sussex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 Sussex Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Sussex Drive have a pool?
No, 2411 Sussex Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2411 Sussex Drive have accessible units?
No, 2411 Sussex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Sussex Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2411 Sussex Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2411 Sussex Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2411 Sussex Drive has units with air conditioning.
