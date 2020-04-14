2411 Sussex Drive

Amenities

Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home has an inviting Great room and dining room. This home has a floorplan with high ceilings throughout the main living areas.



Cook and entertain from the open kitchen with abundant counter space and upgraded stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and pantry are a part of this inviting area.



The master suite has vaulted ceilings that make the room feel more spacious.



This property has been recently renovated with new paint and wood flooring throughout.



Enjoy the private wooded backyard from the screened patio/porch.



This is a family friendly community.



This home is equipped with washer and dryer in the attached 2 car garage.



This location allows easy access to A1A. Nearby local restaurants, shopping centers and the beach are only minutes away. Ideally located between the several naval bases in the area for those serving in the military.



12 month lease. Renters insurance is suggested. Owner pays HOA fee.



Visit our webpage https://palm3propertymanagement.managebuilding.com/ to fill out the pre-application for this property online. Pay no application fee at this time.