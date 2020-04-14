All apartments in Fernandina Beach
241 Beech Street
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

241 Beech Street

241 Beech St · No Longer Available
Location

241 Beech St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Harbor View Townhome - Just completed this brand new townhouse in Historic Fernandina Beach. 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths with roof top deck. Beautifully decorated with neutral colors, wood look tile floors in the main living area, black cabinets with quartz counters in kitchen, with GE stainless appliances, gas cook top, tile backsplash, center island with seating, large walk in pantry, open to dining area and living room. Master and guest bedrooms on second floor. Master has wood look tile floors, large bath with garden tub, large shower, dual sink quartz vanity, large walk in closet. Guest bedrooms have carpet and share a bath with double sinks, shower tub combination. Enjoy breathtaking sunsets overlooking the Amelia River from the roof top deck. Gas and water hookups for grilling and entertaining. Two car garage and street parking. Easy walk to the restaurants, harbor, bars and shopping.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5157677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Beech Street have any available units?
241 Beech Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 241 Beech Street have?
Some of 241 Beech Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Beech Street currently offering any rent specials?
241 Beech Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Beech Street pet-friendly?
No, 241 Beech Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernandina Beach.
Does 241 Beech Street offer parking?
Yes, 241 Beech Street offers parking.
Does 241 Beech Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Beech Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Beech Street have a pool?
No, 241 Beech Street does not have a pool.
Does 241 Beech Street have accessible units?
No, 241 Beech Street does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Beech Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Beech Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Beech Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 Beech Street does not have units with air conditioning.
