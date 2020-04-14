241 Beech Street

Amenities

Harbor View Townhome - Just completed this brand new townhouse in Historic Fernandina Beach. 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths with roof top deck. Beautifully decorated with neutral colors, wood look tile floors in the main living area, black cabinets with quartz counters in kitchen, with GE stainless appliances, gas cook top, tile backsplash, center island with seating, large walk in pantry, open to dining area and living room. Master and guest bedrooms on second floor. Master has wood look tile floors, large bath with garden tub, large shower, dual sink quartz vanity, large walk in closet. Guest bedrooms have carpet and share a bath with double sinks, shower tub combination. Enjoy breathtaking sunsets overlooking the Amelia River from the roof top deck. Gas and water hookups for grilling and entertaining. Two car garage and street parking. Easy walk to the restaurants, harbor, bars and shopping.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5157677)