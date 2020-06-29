All apartments in Fernandina Beach
Find more places like 2403 First Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fernandina Beach, FL
/
2403 First Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2403 First Avenue

2403 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fernandina Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2403 1st Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/079c3ec09c ---- This spacious two level two bedroom duplex located on First Avenue on Amelia Island is just one block form the beach and will be ready for move-in November 15th. First floor features large living room with wall to wall carpet, half bath, breakfast area and spacious kitchen. Sliding glass door opens to a rear patio and back yard. Second floor features hardwood floors, bright bedrooms with ample closet space and a balcony off the front bedroom and full bath with double sinks and stacked washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 First Avenue have any available units?
2403 First Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2403 First Avenue have?
Some of 2403 First Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2403 First Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 First Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2403 First Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernandina Beach.
Does 2403 First Avenue offer parking?
No, 2403 First Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2403 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2403 First Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 2403 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2403 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2403 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2403 First Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2403 First Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2403 First Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Similar Pages

Fernandina Beach 2 BedroomsFernandina Beach 3 Bedrooms
Fernandina Beach Apartments with BalconyFernandina Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fernandina Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLDock Junction, GAAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
St. Simons, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLCountry Club Estates, GAOakleaf Plantation, FLSawgrass, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville