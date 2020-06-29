2403 First Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/079c3ec09c ---- This spacious two level two bedroom duplex located on First Avenue on Amelia Island is just one block form the beach and will be ready for move-in November 15th. First floor features large living room with wall to wall carpet, half bath, breakfast area and spacious kitchen. Sliding glass door opens to a rear patio and back yard. Second floor features hardwood floors, bright bedrooms with ample closet space and a balcony off the front bedroom and full bath with double sinks and stacked washer and dryer.