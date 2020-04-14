All apartments in Fernandina Beach
Fernandina Beach, FL
2328 Sadler Rd
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:28 PM

2328 Sadler Rd

2328 Sadler Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2328 Sadler Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d69e55704f ---- This beautifully renovated and furnished two bedroom, two bath condo is located just seconds from the beach on Ameila Island. Unit features hardwood floors throughout, spacious living area with combined dining. Fully equipped, luxury style kitchen with corean countertops, fridge, dishwasher, above-range microwave, electric range and stacked washer and dryer. Guest bedroom with two double beds. Master bedroom with king bed, attached bath and a sliding glass door that goes out to the large, private rear deck. Cable and internet included in the lease. Tenant pays own electric, sewer and water. 7-12 Month Lease - NO PETS, this is a Condo Association Policy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 Sadler Rd have any available units?
2328 Sadler Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2328 Sadler Rd have?
Some of 2328 Sadler Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 Sadler Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Sadler Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Sadler Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2328 Sadler Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernandina Beach.
Does 2328 Sadler Rd offer parking?
No, 2328 Sadler Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2328 Sadler Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2328 Sadler Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Sadler Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2328 Sadler Rd has a pool.
Does 2328 Sadler Rd have accessible units?
No, 2328 Sadler Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Sadler Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 Sadler Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2328 Sadler Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2328 Sadler Rd has units with air conditioning.
