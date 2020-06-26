All apartments in Fernandina Beach
Last updated June 15 2019 at 1:12 AM

2210 Captain Kidd Dr

2210 Captain Kidd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Captain Kidd Drive, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single-Family Home located in Fernandina Beach. Live in Pirates Bay. Be close to the beach and downtown.

This is a well-maintained 3/2 home on Amelia Island. Patio, screened porch, vaulted ceilings and two car garage. Tile floors, open floor plan overlooking peaceful pond and gorgeous oak trees are just a few of the things that make this such a wonderful home.

Landscape maintenance included.

Great home, great neighborhood! Pets are welcome in the fenced-in backyard with Owner approval. Pet deposit applies. Security Deposit is equal to one month rent.

Good credit and income is a must for application.
This beautiful home is located in the Pirate Bay community on Amelia Island, right off Sadler Road. The neighborhood is conveniently located to the beach, and is not far from shopping centers. There are 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths, with an enclosed patio out back. Pet friendly with Owner approval. Pet deposit and monthly pet fee apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Captain Kidd Dr have any available units?
2210 Captain Kidd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 2210 Captain Kidd Dr have?
Some of 2210 Captain Kidd Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Is 2210 Captain Kidd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Captain Kidd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Captain Kidd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Captain Kidd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Captain Kidd Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Captain Kidd Dr offers parking.
Does 2210 Captain Kidd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Captain Kidd Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Captain Kidd Dr have a pool?
No, 2210 Captain Kidd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Captain Kidd Dr have accessible units?
No, 2210 Captain Kidd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Captain Kidd Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Captain Kidd Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Captain Kidd Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2210 Captain Kidd Dr has units with air conditioning.
