2210 Captain Kidd Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single-Family Home located in Fernandina Beach. Live in Pirates Bay. Be close to the beach and downtown.



This is a well-maintained 3/2 home on Amelia Island. Patio, screened porch, vaulted ceilings and two car garage. Tile floors, open floor plan overlooking peaceful pond and gorgeous oak trees are just a few of the things that make this such a wonderful home.



Landscape maintenance included.



Great home, great neighborhood! Pets are welcome in the fenced-in backyard with Owner approval. Pet deposit applies. Security Deposit is equal to one month rent.



Good credit and income is a must for application.

