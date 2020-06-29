All apartments in Fernandina Beach
Last updated May 27 2020

2051 OAK MARSH DR

Location

2051 Oak Marsh Drive, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Lease to purchase OR purchase now with No bank Qual. owner will consider owner financing with 12% down and refinance to cash out owner in three years. $5000 at closing for updates! Lovely pristine home on Amelia Island 5 minutes from beach and downtown. Beautiful mature neighborhood with giant live oaks. The foyer overlooks large family room with wood burning fireplace. Open floor plan with lovely french doors from dining room to back yard. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths, plus an office with skylight that drenches it with sunlight. Who would have thought you could find a gem like this at this price on prestigious Amelia Island. Looking for tenant buyer who wants to live here long past the lease term. Lease $2350/month Lease requires 3% option down which applies toward purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2051 OAK MARSH DR have any available units?
2051 OAK MARSH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2051 OAK MARSH DR have?
Some of 2051 OAK MARSH DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2051 OAK MARSH DR currently offering any rent specials?
2051 OAK MARSH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2051 OAK MARSH DR pet-friendly?
No, 2051 OAK MARSH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernandina Beach.
Does 2051 OAK MARSH DR offer parking?
Yes, 2051 OAK MARSH DR offers parking.
Does 2051 OAK MARSH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2051 OAK MARSH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2051 OAK MARSH DR have a pool?
No, 2051 OAK MARSH DR does not have a pool.
Does 2051 OAK MARSH DR have accessible units?
No, 2051 OAK MARSH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2051 OAK MARSH DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2051 OAK MARSH DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2051 OAK MARSH DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2051 OAK MARSH DR does not have units with air conditioning.

