2051 OAK MARSH DR

Lease to purchase OR purchase now with No bank Qual. owner will consider owner financing with 12% down and refinance to cash out owner in three years. $5000 at closing for updates! Lovely pristine home on Amelia Island 5 minutes from beach and downtown. Beautiful mature neighborhood with giant live oaks. The foyer overlooks large family room with wood burning fireplace. Open floor plan with lovely french doors from dining room to back yard. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths, plus an office with skylight that drenches it with sunlight. Who would have thought you could find a gem like this at this price on prestigious Amelia Island. Looking for tenant buyer who wants to live here long past the lease term. Lease $2350/month Lease requires 3% option down which applies toward purchase.