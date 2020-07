Amenities

1840 Perimeter Park Rd. Available 08/01/20 Central island location close to beach and shopping - 1883 sf, 3BR/2BA in the much sought after Amelia Park. This upstairs flat features a huge family room with vaulted ceiling and tons of windows giving a sense of living in a tree house. Wood floors through out. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Formal dining area along with a breakfast nook just off kitchen. Master suite with vaulted ceiling and private large screened balcony. Master bath with separate shower and garden tub along with walk in closet. 1 car attached garage in back. Washer, dryer and water softener. Small dog ok with owner approval. On island.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5879132)