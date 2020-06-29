All apartments in Fernandina Beach
1821 Perimeter Park Rd W
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1821 Perimeter Park Rd W

1821 Perimeter Park Road West · No Longer Available
Location

1821 Perimeter Park Road West, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fernandina Beach ground floor 2/2 condo - Property Id: 159235

Immaculate Amelia Island first floor, end unit in desirable, centrally located Amelia Park. One mile from beach and from historic downtown. Three grocery stores as well as shopping (Walmart & Bealls) and restaurants within walking distance (1/2 mile).

Plantation shutters, crown moldings, corian counters with stainless steel appliances. Tile floors in living areas and new flooring in bedrooms. Two full baths. End unit provides plenty of sunlight. Access to side patio through french doors in kitchen. Freshly painted throughout. In unit laundry and attached garage with deep sink and water softener.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159235
Property Id 159235

(RLNE5384949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Perimeter Park Rd W have any available units?
1821 Perimeter Park Rd W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1821 Perimeter Park Rd W have?
Some of 1821 Perimeter Park Rd W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Perimeter Park Rd W currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Perimeter Park Rd W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Perimeter Park Rd W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 Perimeter Park Rd W is pet friendly.
Does 1821 Perimeter Park Rd W offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Perimeter Park Rd W offers parking.
Does 1821 Perimeter Park Rd W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1821 Perimeter Park Rd W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Perimeter Park Rd W have a pool?
No, 1821 Perimeter Park Rd W does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Perimeter Park Rd W have accessible units?
No, 1821 Perimeter Park Rd W does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Perimeter Park Rd W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1821 Perimeter Park Rd W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 Perimeter Park Rd W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 Perimeter Park Rd W does not have units with air conditioning.
