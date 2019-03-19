Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 8 Laurel Lane Eustis, FL 32726 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home, Central Heat and A/C, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, 2 car garage

arrange a showing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: Take 441 North of the 429; Right onto State Road 44B; Left onto State Road 44; Right onto Laurel Lane



(RLNE4671547)