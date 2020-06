Amenities

Call Cherie Kelly, @ 727-451-7780. Anchorage of Tarpon Lake. 55+ community. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath comes with a 1 car garage. Light and bright. Eat-in-kitchen or use as family room. ceiling fans. Washer and dryer are included. Large screen lanai. Across from John Chestneut Park and Lake Tarpon. Good East Lake location. Close to schools, parks, hospital, restaurants, shopping, banks bike trail and more. Easy commute to Tampa. Community pool.Pet considered.