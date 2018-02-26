80 GRETCHEN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking tennis court

Available May first! Large 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with park view like. No back yard neighbor. Very private. 1,250. Sq.Ft unit with big enclosed lanai & storage. Separate kitchen with breakfast area. Tiles in kitchen & baths, laminated floor in other rooms. Granite counter top. Inside utilities with washer & dryer. Split bedroom floor plan. 1 Car Port. Plenty of guest parking. Quail Forest has its own Large Community Heated Pool. The villa is well located inside East Lake Woodland, near the exit on East Lake road light for easy access. The subdivision of Quail Forest is in the Gated & Golf course community of East Lake Woodlands, close to all amenities and ideal location in the Tampa Bay. The East Lake Woodland Golf club is optional to join and has two championship 18-hole golf courses, 17 tennis courts, 2 pools, fitness center and fabulous dining in the Compass Grill, there's something for everyone. First, last security deposit. Pet ok but to the owner discretion. Included in rent: Min Cable,trash removal, pest control, ground maintenance. Pool & gate security.