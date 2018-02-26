All apartments in East Lake
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:48 PM

80 GRETCHEN COURT

80 Gretchen Court · No Longer Available
Location

80 Gretchen Court, East Lake, FL 34677
Quail Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
Available May first! Large 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with park view like. No back yard neighbor. Very private. 1,250. Sq.Ft unit with big enclosed lanai & storage. Separate kitchen with breakfast area. Tiles in kitchen & baths, laminated floor in other rooms. Granite counter top. Inside utilities with washer & dryer. Split bedroom floor plan. 1 Car Port. Plenty of guest parking. Quail Forest has its own Large Community Heated Pool. The villa is well located inside East Lake Woodland, near the exit on East Lake road light for easy access. The subdivision of Quail Forest is in the Gated & Golf course community of East Lake Woodlands, close to all amenities and ideal location in the Tampa Bay. The East Lake Woodland Golf club is optional to join and has two championship 18-hole golf courses, 17 tennis courts, 2 pools, fitness center and fabulous dining in the Compass Grill, there's something for everyone. First, last security deposit. Pet ok but to the owner discretion. Included in rent: Min Cable,trash removal, pest control, ground maintenance. Pool & gate security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 GRETCHEN COURT have any available units?
80 GRETCHEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 80 GRETCHEN COURT have?
Some of 80 GRETCHEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 GRETCHEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
80 GRETCHEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 GRETCHEN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 80 GRETCHEN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 80 GRETCHEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 80 GRETCHEN COURT offers parking.
Does 80 GRETCHEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 GRETCHEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 GRETCHEN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 80 GRETCHEN COURT has a pool.
Does 80 GRETCHEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 80 GRETCHEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 80 GRETCHEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 GRETCHEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 GRETCHEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 GRETCHEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

