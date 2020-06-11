510 MEADOW LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool internet access

Beautiful second floor condo in The Meadows of gated East Lake Woodlands Country Club community. This updated condo has living/dining combination with breakfast bar with eat in kitchen with closet pantry. Newer stainless appliances and wood cabinets in the kitchen. New carpet flooring thru out. Split bedroom plan. Master bedroom with two walk in closets, large vanity area and tiled shower only in the master bath. Sliders from master and living area out to tiled enclosed lanai where washer and dryer are located in the utility closet. Beautiful pond view. This is a non smoking residence with water, sewer, trash, basic cable and internet included in the rent. Community heated pool nearby. No pets please.