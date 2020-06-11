All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 510 MEADOW LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
510 MEADOW LANE
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:07 PM

510 MEADOW LANE

510 Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

510 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Beautiful second floor condo in The Meadows of gated East Lake Woodlands Country Club community. This updated condo has living/dining combination with breakfast bar with eat in kitchen with closet pantry. Newer stainless appliances and wood cabinets in the kitchen. New carpet flooring thru out. Split bedroom plan. Master bedroom with two walk in closets, large vanity area and tiled shower only in the master bath. Sliders from master and living area out to tiled enclosed lanai where washer and dryer are located in the utility closet. Beautiful pond view. This is a non smoking residence with water, sewer, trash, basic cable and internet included in the rent. Community heated pool nearby. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 MEADOW LANE have any available units?
510 MEADOW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 510 MEADOW LANE have?
Some of 510 MEADOW LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 MEADOW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
510 MEADOW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 MEADOW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 510 MEADOW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 510 MEADOW LANE offer parking?
No, 510 MEADOW LANE does not offer parking.
Does 510 MEADOW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 MEADOW LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 MEADOW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 510 MEADOW LANE has a pool.
Does 510 MEADOW LANE have accessible units?
No, 510 MEADOW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 510 MEADOW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 MEADOW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 MEADOW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 MEADOW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Lake 2 Bedroom Apartments
East Lake 3 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FL
Brooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg