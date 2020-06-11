All apartments in East Lake
East Lake, FL
4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE
4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE

4943 Ridgemoor Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4943 Ridgemoor Circle, East Lake, FL 34685
Coventry Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss this amazing 3/2 home in the quiet community of Coventry Village at Ridgemoor. This beautiful home has a split floor plan with a large family room, eat in kitchen and separate living/dinning room. The bedrooms have newer carpet. Other features this home offers are new washer and dryer, plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, newer roof. This home is zoned for "A" rated school districts and close to public and private golf courses, Pinellas walking/biking trails, restaurants, YMCA, John Chestnut Park on Lake Tarpon, shopping and more! Come see this wonderful home before its rented!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE have any available units?
4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE have?
Some of 4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
