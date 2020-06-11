4943 RIDGEMOOR CIRCLE

Amenities

Don't miss this amazing 3/2 home in the quiet community of Coventry Village at Ridgemoor. This beautiful home has a split floor plan with a large family room, eat in kitchen and separate living/dinning room. The bedrooms have newer carpet. Other features this home offers are new washer and dryer, plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, newer roof. This home is zoned for "A" rated school districts and close to public and private golf courses, Pinellas walking/biking trails, restaurants, YMCA, John Chestnut Park on Lake Tarpon, shopping and more! Come see this wonderful home before its rented!