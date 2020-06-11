All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:41 AM

440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL

440 Woods Landing Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

440 Woods Landing Trail, East Lake, FL 34677
Elw Woods Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
NO Pets, Please... Gated Community of East Lake Woodlands - Woods Landing Trail - This Townhome is ready for move in. 2 bedroom, 2 private baths in each bedroom Plus a 1/2 bath on 1st floor. Very spacious, open feel once inside. 2nd floor bedrooms - Master has a large walk in closet and a newer Shower in bath. Guest room has a walk in closet & private bath. A screened lanai to relax and an open Courtyard off kitchen for grilling! Open floor plan - Very nice - Detached Carport for 1 car + driveway space for another car. Small storage room by Carport. Community Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL have any available units?
440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL have?
Some of 440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL offers parking.
Does 440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL has a pool.
Does 440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 WOODS LANDING TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg