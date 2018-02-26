All apartments in East Lake
4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE

4348 Brooker Creek Drive
Location

4348 Brooker Creek Drive, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Peaceful conservation view on dead end street. You'll love life in this 1602 s.f. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse. The master suite is downstairs and has 2 closets - one walk-in. The master bath has a double sink and shower. Enjoy beautiful conservation views form the master bedroom and living room. French floors lead out to the screen porch and river rock patio. Tile floors and carpet in bedrooms. There is a community pool surrounded by conservation. There is access to John Chestnut Park Nature Trails. This is an outdoor and fitness lovers dream! Lansbrooke Golf Course, North Pinellas "Fabulous" YMCA, Pinellas Trail, John Chestnut Park with free boat launch into Lake Tarpon this is all 1/2 to 2 miles away! Easy access to Tampa and St. Petersburg. Located just North of Tampa Road, off East Lake Road. These pictures don't do it justice, but could not reshoot with tenants living there. Room sizes/information is approximate and should be verified by renter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
