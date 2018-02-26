4348 BROOKER CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool

Peaceful conservation view on dead end street. You'll love life in this 1602 s.f. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse. The master suite is downstairs and has 2 closets - one walk-in. The master bath has a double sink and shower. Enjoy beautiful conservation views form the master bedroom and living room. French floors lead out to the screen porch and river rock patio. Tile floors and carpet in bedrooms. There is a community pool surrounded by conservation. There is access to John Chestnut Park Nature Trails. This is an outdoor and fitness lovers dream! Lansbrooke Golf Course, North Pinellas "Fabulous" YMCA, Pinellas Trail, John Chestnut Park with free boat launch into Lake Tarpon this is all 1/2 to 2 miles away! Easy access to Tampa and St. Petersburg. Located just North of Tampa Road, off East Lake Road. These pictures don't do it justice, but could not reshoot with tenants living there. Room sizes/information is approximate and should be verified by renter.