3982 MERMOOR DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Enjoy relaxing water views in this beautiful 2BR, 2BA plus a separate office in the gated community of Brookhaven located in Ridgemoor. The main living and dining area is spacious, light and bright and features a wood-burning fireplace with sliders out to the screened-in lanai where you can watch the wildlife (deer, turkeys, birds). The kitchen has ample cabinet space, solid wood cabinets and more than enough room for a nice sized kitchen table. The master bedroom also opens on to the lanai, has a walk-in closet, and the master bath has a gorgeously and recently redone tiled (step-in) shower. The second bedroom and office are at the opposite side of the home, with a second bath and a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer. Enjoy the community pool which is just around the corner in this lovely and tranquil community. No pets - no exceptions - sorry.