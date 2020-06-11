All apartments in East Lake
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:07 AM

3982 MERMOOR DRIVE

3982 Mermoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3982 Mermoor Drive, East Lake, FL 34685
Ridgemoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy relaxing water views in this beautiful 2BR, 2BA plus a separate office in the gated community of Brookhaven located in Ridgemoor. The main living and dining area is spacious, light and bright and features a wood-burning fireplace with sliders out to the screened-in lanai where you can watch the wildlife (deer, turkeys, birds). The kitchen has ample cabinet space, solid wood cabinets and more than enough room for a nice sized kitchen table. The master bedroom also opens on to the lanai, has a walk-in closet, and the master bath has a gorgeously and recently redone tiled (step-in) shower. The second bedroom and office are at the opposite side of the home, with a second bath and a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer. Enjoy the community pool which is just around the corner in this lovely and tranquil community. No pets - no exceptions - sorry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3982 MERMOOR DRIVE have any available units?
3982 MERMOOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3982 MERMOOR DRIVE have?
Some of 3982 MERMOOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3982 MERMOOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3982 MERMOOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3982 MERMOOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3982 MERMOOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 3982 MERMOOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3982 MERMOOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3982 MERMOOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3982 MERMOOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3982 MERMOOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3982 MERMOOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3982 MERMOOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3982 MERMOOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3982 MERMOOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3982 MERMOOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3982 MERMOOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3982 MERMOOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

