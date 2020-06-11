385 HOLLY HILL ROAD

Amenities

Pool home in Woodland Estates of gated East Lake Woodlands Community located on the 4th Tee of the ELW South Golf Course! The home is partially protected by a small wooded area for some privacy also! This home offers a wonderful split bedroom floor plan with formal livingroom and separate dining. The family gathering room has wood burning stone fireplace and exposed wood beams in the cathedral ceilings with breakfast bar into the kitchen with newer stainless appliances and breakfast nook overlooking the pool area. Indoor laundry room with two car garage and wonderful screen enclosed pool and oversized lanai. This is a non smoking residence with no pets please. Trash, lawn and pool service is included in the rent.