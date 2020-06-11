All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 385 HOLLY HILL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
385 HOLLY HILL ROAD
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:16 PM

385 HOLLY HILL ROAD

385 Holly Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

385 Holly Hill Road, East Lake, FL 34677
Deerpath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Pool home in Woodland Estates of gated East Lake Woodlands Community located on the 4th Tee of the ELW South Golf Course! The home is partially protected by a small wooded area for some privacy also! This home offers a wonderful split bedroom floor plan with formal livingroom and separate dining. The family gathering room has wood burning stone fireplace and exposed wood beams in the cathedral ceilings with breakfast bar into the kitchen with newer stainless appliances and breakfast nook overlooking the pool area. Indoor laundry room with two car garage and wonderful screen enclosed pool and oversized lanai. This is a non smoking residence with no pets please. Trash, lawn and pool service is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 HOLLY HILL ROAD have any available units?
385 HOLLY HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 385 HOLLY HILL ROAD have?
Some of 385 HOLLY HILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 HOLLY HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
385 HOLLY HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 HOLLY HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 385 HOLLY HILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 385 HOLLY HILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 385 HOLLY HILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 385 HOLLY HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 385 HOLLY HILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 HOLLY HILL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 385 HOLLY HILL ROAD has a pool.
Does 385 HOLLY HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 385 HOLLY HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 385 HOLLY HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 385 HOLLY HILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 385 HOLLY HILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 385 HOLLY HILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg