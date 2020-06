Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful 3/2/2 has over 2,100 square feet in a the Ridgemoor gated community on a private pond and preserve and is only minutes from Lake Tarpon. Enjoy watching the wildlife while sipping coffee on your back porch or from your master BR suite overlooking the pond. This lovely home has everything you could wish for. Office/Den laundry room, screened in porch walk in closets, oversized 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, garden and more.