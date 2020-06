Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool internet access media room

Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 if you need one month temporary housing. Available from April 1 2020 at off season rate of $1300 plus tax NO PETS sorry. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with a great view. Just bring your clothes and food. Must be at least one month rental. Relaxing view of the Lake, across from the pool and very comfortable. Close to shopping, theaters and restaurants. ALREADY GONE FOR 2021