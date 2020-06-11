2477 JOHNNA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Luxury Townhome! Quality Custom Built Home! Spacious 3 Bedroom Plus Office, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage with Large Screened, Pavered Lanai Plus Screened Balcony Overlooking the Golf Course! (Tarpon Woods) Upgrades Galore! Gourmet Kitchen features 42in. Cherry Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Top of the Line Appliances and Pendant Lighting. Desirable Great Room Plan with Fireplace featuring Neutral Carpet. Separate Formal Dining Room with Wains Coating and Chair Rail. Volume Ceilings! Crown Molding! Decorator Custom Window Treatments! Abundant, Neutral Tile! Huge Master Retreat Features Fireplace! Master Bath features Double Vanities with Granite Countertops, Garden Tub and Separate Walk In Shower! (Neutral Tile) Step Out on your Screened Balcony with Sweeping Views of the Golf Course! Hurricane Film on Windows. Security System. Maintenance Free Lifestyle! Gated Community! HOA Covers Lawn, Building Exterior, Escrow Reserves and Roof. Great Location! Easy Commute to Airport, Shopping and Beaches! Model Perfect!