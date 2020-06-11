All apartments in East Lake
2477 JOHNNA COURT
2477 JOHNNA COURT

2477 Johnna Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2477 Johnna Ct, East Lake, FL 34685
Tarpon Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Luxury Townhome! Quality Custom Built Home! Spacious 3 Bedroom Plus Office, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage with Large Screened, Pavered Lanai Plus Screened Balcony Overlooking the Golf Course! (Tarpon Woods) Upgrades Galore! Gourmet Kitchen features 42in. Cherry Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Top of the Line Appliances and Pendant Lighting. Desirable Great Room Plan with Fireplace featuring Neutral Carpet. Separate Formal Dining Room with Wains Coating and Chair Rail. Volume Ceilings! Crown Molding! Decorator Custom Window Treatments! Abundant, Neutral Tile! Huge Master Retreat Features Fireplace! Master Bath features Double Vanities with Granite Countertops, Garden Tub and Separate Walk In Shower! (Neutral Tile) Step Out on your Screened Balcony with Sweeping Views of the Golf Course! Hurricane Film on Windows. Security System. Maintenance Free Lifestyle! Gated Community! HOA Covers Lawn, Building Exterior, Escrow Reserves and Roof. Great Location! Easy Commute to Airport, Shopping and Beaches! Model Perfect!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2477 JOHNNA COURT have any available units?
2477 JOHNNA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 2477 JOHNNA COURT have?
Some of 2477 JOHNNA COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2477 JOHNNA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2477 JOHNNA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2477 JOHNNA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2477 JOHNNA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 2477 JOHNNA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2477 JOHNNA COURT offers parking.
Does 2477 JOHNNA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2477 JOHNNA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2477 JOHNNA COURT have a pool?
No, 2477 JOHNNA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2477 JOHNNA COURT have accessible units?
No, 2477 JOHNNA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2477 JOHNNA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2477 JOHNNA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2477 JOHNNA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2477 JOHNNA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
