Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking guest parking

No pets, please. Nice 2nd floor condo with Lake views. Open floor plan, Split bedrooms, Eat in Kitchen, Carpet in main living areas,

Master Suite has a walk in closet and 2 additional closets for plenty of storage. Guest sweet has wall closet and bath outside bedroom door. Lanai overlooks neighborhood lake and includes a closet laundry with washer/dryer. Carport space assigned and Guest parking provided. Rental rate includes Water/Sewer/Trash + Basic cable thru Spectrum.