209 CLAYS TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

GORGEOUS REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH & 1 CAR GARAGE. END UNIT CONDO WITH WINDOWS ON THREE SIDES OF THE UNIT. IN THE HEART OF BEAUTIFUL GATED EAST LAKE WOODLANDS WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY, YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN A BIRD SANCTUARY WERE YOU CAN WALK OR BIKE FOR MILES & ENJOY THE VIEWS OF PONDS, CREEKS & NATURE. THIS CONDO HAS BEAUTIFUL VIEWS FROM EVERY WINDOW. A VERY LIGHT & BRIGHT FEELING IS CREATED WITH AN OPEN CONCEPT WITH VOLUMN CEILINGS, PLENTY OF SLIDERS & WINDOWS. NEWER WOOD GRAIN PORCLEIN TILE, NEWER KITCHEN SHAKER CABINETS WITH GRAINTE COUNTERS & NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLICANCES. BRAND NEW HIGH QUALITY TRANE 17 SEER SYSTEM. ENJOY 4.5 INCH BASEBOARDS WITH CROWN MOLDING & CUSTOME DECORATIVE FRAMED TRIM THOUGHTOUT. EVERYTHING IS DONE WITH NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE IS SPACIOUS WITH BRAND NEW MASTER BATH ROOM SHOWER WHICH IS ABSOUTELY BEAUTIFULL. SPLIT BEDROOMS WITH SECOND LARGE BEDROOM ACROSS FROM 2ND BATHROOM WITH TRAVERTINE SHOWER & INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM. FLOOR PLAN HAS NO WASTED SPACE & GIVES AN APPEAL OF A LARGER UNIT. ONE CAR CONNECTED GARAGE WITH A LONG DRIVEWAY. FEES FOR SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP WITH POOL, GOLF COURSES, GYM & TENNIS COURTS. LOCATED BY MOVIES, SHOPS & DINING. CLOSE TO JOHN CHESTNUT, CALEDESI STATE PARK/ HONEYMOON ISLAND. EASY DRIVE TO TAMPA INTERNATIONAL & CLEARWATER/ ST PETERSBURG. MEASUREMENTS ARE APPROXIMATE. LANDLORDS MAY CONSIDER FOR HIGHER PER MONTH RENT FURNISHING CONDO.