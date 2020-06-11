All apartments in East Lake
2022 OTTER WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2022 OTTER WAY

2022 Otter Way · No Longer Available
Location

2022 Otter Way, East Lake, FL 34685
Brookers Landing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available December 1st. 4 bedroom 3 full bath beautifully updated home for rent in a quiet well kept neighborhood in Palm Harbor. Located just north of Tampa Road off of Mcmullen Booth this home has hardwood floors in the main living, dining and kitchen. Indoor laundry, updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. The master bath has a separate tub and shower and has been fully updated. The guest bath has a tub/shower combination and the 3rd bath has a shower. This floor plan is split and a great lay out, one not to miss! The lanai is extremely large and is fully screened in and the back yard is fenced. Rent includes lawn care and trash. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 OTTER WAY have any available units?
2022 OTTER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 2022 OTTER WAY have?
Some of 2022 OTTER WAY's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 OTTER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2022 OTTER WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 OTTER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2022 OTTER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 2022 OTTER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2022 OTTER WAY does offer parking.
Does 2022 OTTER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 OTTER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 OTTER WAY have a pool?
No, 2022 OTTER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2022 OTTER WAY have accessible units?
No, 2022 OTTER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 OTTER WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 OTTER WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2022 OTTER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2022 OTTER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
