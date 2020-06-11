2022 OTTER WAY

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available December 1st. 4 bedroom 3 full bath beautifully updated home for rent in a quiet well kept neighborhood in Palm Harbor. Located just north of Tampa Road off of Mcmullen Booth this home has hardwood floors in the main living, dining and kitchen. Indoor laundry, updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. The master bath has a separate tub and shower and has been fully updated. The guest bath has a tub/shower combination and the 3rd bath has a shower. This floor plan is split and a great lay out, one not to miss! The lanai is extremely large and is fully screened in and the back yard is fenced. Rent includes lawn care and trash. Call today!