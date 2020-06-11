1744 ARABIAN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Perfect Eastlake Area Location. The Townhomes of Natures Watch in Boot Ranch is an awesome, gated community. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with attached one car garage. This 3 story townhome boasts approx 2900 sq ft of living area. The first floor features a huge Great Room with a marble-accented wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room and a large eat in kitchen. The kitchen has tons of cabinetry, walk in pantry, granite counters, st. steel appliances and sliders that lead out to a private patio. The backyard overlooks a conservation area. The 2nd level is where the spacious master suite is which has a fireplace and sliders to a balcony. Large Walk In closet and a master bath that includes his and hers sinks/vanities, garden tub and separate shower. The washer/dryer is on the 2nd level. The upstairs 3rd floor has 2 very large bedrooms with a Jack and Jill Bath and lots of closets. Other features include crown moldings, ceiling fans and tray ceilings. This lovely townhome is close to the pool and tennis court. Tenant responsible for water/sewer/trash/cable. Great Schools, easy commute, close to shopping and restaurants.