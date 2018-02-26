1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub media room

WATERFRONT 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE IN GATED BOOT RANCH! At 2975 square feet, this 3BR, 4 bath, 2 car garage townhome offers huge bedrooms, a wide-open floor plan, marble floors and a waterfront patio overlooking the Tarpon outfall canal! Comes partly furnished, with oversized murphy bed in br #2. Perfect for those used to some elbow room! Community pool, great location in Eastlake area just north of Tampa Road. EZ commute to Tampa, St Pete or Pasco, and close to shopping,theaters, parks and more! No smoking, but owner will consider small dog. Stairlift, hot tub and trash compactor not warranted. Available April 1, 2020!