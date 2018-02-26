All apartments in East Lake
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:45 AM

1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD

1590 Lago Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available






Location

1590 Lago Vista Boulevard, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
WATERFRONT 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE IN GATED BOOT RANCH! At 2975 square feet, this 3BR, 4 bath, 2 car garage townhome offers huge bedrooms, a wide-open floor plan, marble floors and a waterfront patio overlooking the Tarpon outfall canal! Comes partly furnished, with oversized murphy bed in br #2. Perfect for those used to some elbow room! Community pool, great location in Eastlake area just north of Tampa Road. EZ commute to Tampa, St Pete or Pasco, and close to shopping,theaters, parks and more! No smoking, but owner will consider small dog. Stairlift, hot tub and trash compactor not warranted. Available April 1, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have any available units?
1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1590 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

