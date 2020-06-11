All apartments in East Lake
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD

1544 Lago Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1544 Lago Vista Boulevard, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No pets, please! Great Location! NICE 3 bed/ 2.5 bath/ 2 car garage Townhome in Gated community of Boot Ranch overlooking Lake Tarpon Canal. Spacious, open floor plan. Large rooms, Eat in Kitchen, Fireplace in Greatroom and Master bedroom! Main living area, hallway & all bedrooms have nice carpet. Master suite is large with a fireplace & balcony overlooking lake Tarpon, Master has 2 walk in closets and a large master bath! Laundry closet with Washer/Dryer on second floor located off hallway between all bedrooms. 2 nice additional good size bedrooms + a bath to share. A/C 3 yrs yrs old, New water heater, New kitchen sink & faucet going in prior to new tenant move in. A rated schools, Near Shopping, Medical, Entertainment, Airports & Beaches!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have any available units?
1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
