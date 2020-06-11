1544 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

No pets, please! Great Location! NICE 3 bed/ 2.5 bath/ 2 car garage Townhome in Gated community of Boot Ranch overlooking Lake Tarpon Canal. Spacious, open floor plan. Large rooms, Eat in Kitchen, Fireplace in Greatroom and Master bedroom! Main living area, hallway & all bedrooms have nice carpet. Master suite is large with a fireplace & balcony overlooking lake Tarpon, Master has 2 walk in closets and a large master bath! Laundry closet with Washer/Dryer on second floor located off hallway between all bedrooms. 2 nice additional good size bedrooms + a bath to share. A/C 3 yrs yrs old, New water heater, New kitchen sink & faucet going in prior to new tenant move in. A rated schools, Near Shopping, Medical, Entertainment, Airports & Beaches!!