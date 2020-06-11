128 E CYPRESS COURT

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Desirable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with Screen Enclosed Lanai Overlooking Green Space and Golf Course Views! Painted Neutral Inside! Newer Neutral Carpet! Split Bedroom Plan! Plenty of Storage Closets! Ceiling Fans! Neutral Blinds! Kitchen Features Newer Black Range! Range Hood! Dishwasher! Unit has Washer and Dryer Included! Master Bath has Walk In Shower, Guest Bath has Tub with Shower! East Lake Woodlands Gated, Golf, Tennis, Dining Country Club Community (Optional to Join). Community Pool is Included! Includes Ground Maintenance, Exterior Irrigation and Trash. Must See Inside to Appreciate! Won't Last