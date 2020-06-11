All apartments in East Lake
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 AM

128 E CYPRESS COURT

128 East Cypress Court · No Longer Available
Location

128 East Cypress Court, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
carpet
Location, Location, Location! Desirable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with Screen Enclosed Lanai Overlooking Green Space and Golf Course Views! Painted Neutral Inside! Newer Neutral Carpet! Split Bedroom Plan! Plenty of Storage Closets! Ceiling Fans! Neutral Blinds! Kitchen Features Newer Black Range! Range Hood! Dishwasher! Unit has Washer and Dryer Included! Master Bath has Walk In Shower, Guest Bath has Tub with Shower! East Lake Woodlands Gated, Golf, Tennis, Dining Country Club Community (Optional to Join). Community Pool is Included! Includes Ground Maintenance, Exterior Irrigation and Trash. Must See Inside to Appreciate! Won't Last

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

