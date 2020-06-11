All apartments in East Lake
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W

1151 Pine Ridge Circle West · (727) 784-5328
Location

1151 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL 34688
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit F1 · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
EAST LAKE AREA FULLY FURNISHED SUMMER SEASONAL! -- with a BEAUTIFUL POND AND FOUNTAIN VIEW! Comfortable first floor 1,085 Sq. Ft. 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths, screened porch, eat-in-kitchen, full size laundry room. No pet, no smoking unit.Active community center with tennis, heated pool, hot tub and recreation building. Friendly all-aged community. Right across from Eastlake High School, minutes from shopping, movies, Tampa Airport and downtown Tampa. Price quoted 7 month SUMMER; as little as 3 month available, price/terms vary by length of stay. Includes water/trash/cable/ WiFi ; does not include $325 app/booking cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W have any available units?
1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W have?
Some of 1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W currently offering any rent specials?
1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W pet-friendly?
No, 1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W offer parking?
No, 1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W does not offer parking.
Does 1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W have a pool?
Yes, 1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W has a pool.
Does 1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W have accessible units?
No, 1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W does not have units with air conditioning.
