1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W

EAST LAKE AREA FULLY FURNISHED SUMMER SEASONAL! -- with a BEAUTIFUL POND AND FOUNTAIN VIEW! Comfortable first floor 1,085 Sq. Ft. 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths, screened porch, eat-in-kitchen, full size laundry room. No pet, no smoking unit.Active community center with tennis, heated pool, hot tub and recreation building. Friendly all-aged community. Right across from Eastlake High School, minutes from shopping, movies, Tampa Airport and downtown Tampa. Price quoted 7 month SUMMER; as little as 3 month available, price/terms vary by length of stay. Includes water/trash/cable/ WiFi ; does not include $325 app/booking cleaning fee.