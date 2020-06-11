All apartments in East Lake
109 WOODLAKE WYNDE
109 WOODLAKE WYNDE

109 Woodlake Wynde · (813) 855-4982
Location

109 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL 34677

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$1,475

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
MOVE IN READY NOW IMPECCABLY UPDATED, GROUND FLOOR CONDO NICELY FURNISHED. DIRECTLY ACROSS from the Community POOL. Located in GATED EAST LAKE WOODLANDS GOLF COMMUNITY. UPDATED CABINETRY in Kitchen and Bathroom with Ceramic Tile Floors. Breakfast Bar & Additional built in Cabinetry facing Dining Area Fully FURNISHED with HIGH QUALITY ITEMS. LARGE Master Bedroom with New Carpet & a Walk in Closet. PRIVATE GREENBELT VIEW from all rooms & from the Wrap Around LANAI ENCLOSED with LEXAN WINDOWS. Two closets on Lanai, one contains stacked washer and dryer. Newer A/C System. High Quality WALL MIRRORS make this place look like a Crystal Palace, LOOKS VERY ELEGANT. Nothing to do but unpack your clothes and ENJOY YOURSELF. Fully maintained condo living in this coveted PARADISE. The Community is considered a BIRD SANCTUARY with Sidewalks & Paths for WAKING & BIKING to see NATURE & WILDLIFE. East Lake Woodlands Country Club with Membership Fees to join the Social or Golf Course's. Close to Parks, Cadadesi Island State Park & Beaches. Everything you want, easy drive to Movies, Restaurants, Malls & Tampa International & St Pete/ Clearwater Airports. 6 Month Lease or 1 Year Lease Available. Measurement's are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 WOODLAKE WYNDE have any available units?
109 WOODLAKE WYNDE has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 WOODLAKE WYNDE have?
Some of 109 WOODLAKE WYNDE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 WOODLAKE WYNDE currently offering any rent specials?
109 WOODLAKE WYNDE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 WOODLAKE WYNDE pet-friendly?
No, 109 WOODLAKE WYNDE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 109 WOODLAKE WYNDE offer parking?
No, 109 WOODLAKE WYNDE does not offer parking.
Does 109 WOODLAKE WYNDE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 WOODLAKE WYNDE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 WOODLAKE WYNDE have a pool?
Yes, 109 WOODLAKE WYNDE has a pool.
Does 109 WOODLAKE WYNDE have accessible units?
No, 109 WOODLAKE WYNDE does not have accessible units.
Does 109 WOODLAKE WYNDE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 WOODLAKE WYNDE has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 WOODLAKE WYNDE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 WOODLAKE WYNDE has units with air conditioning.
