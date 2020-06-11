109 WOODLAKE WYNDE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

MOVE IN READY NOW IMPECCABLY UPDATED, GROUND FLOOR CONDO NICELY FURNISHED. DIRECTLY ACROSS from the Community POOL. Located in GATED EAST LAKE WOODLANDS GOLF COMMUNITY. UPDATED CABINETRY in Kitchen and Bathroom with Ceramic Tile Floors. Breakfast Bar & Additional built in Cabinetry facing Dining Area Fully FURNISHED with HIGH QUALITY ITEMS. LARGE Master Bedroom with New Carpet & a Walk in Closet. PRIVATE GREENBELT VIEW from all rooms & from the Wrap Around LANAI ENCLOSED with LEXAN WINDOWS. Two closets on Lanai, one contains stacked washer and dryer. Newer A/C System. High Quality WALL MIRRORS make this place look like a Crystal Palace, LOOKS VERY ELEGANT. Nothing to do but unpack your clothes and ENJOY YOURSELF. Fully maintained condo living in this coveted PARADISE. The Community is considered a BIRD SANCTUARY with Sidewalks & Paths for WAKING & BIKING to see NATURE & WILDLIFE. East Lake Woodlands Country Club with Membership Fees to join the Social or Golf Course's. Close to Parks, Cadadesi Island State Park & Beaches. Everything you want, easy drive to Movies, Restaurants, Malls & Tampa International & St Pete/ Clearwater Airports. 6 Month Lease or 1 Year Lease Available. Measurement's are approximate.