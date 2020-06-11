All apartments in East Lake
East Lake, FL
105 LAKEVIEW WAY
105 LAKEVIEW WAY

105 Lakeview Way · No Longer Available
Location

105 Lakeview Way, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous 1st floor Condo, completely updated. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with solid wood cabinetry. Newer appliances. Closet pantry. Living room beautifully furnished as is the entire condo, all you need is your toothbrush. Master bedroom boasts en suite, 2 spacious closets and overlooks a peaceful pond. The guest bedroom has a comfortable pull out sofa and full bath. Covered parking. Heated Community pool is just steps away. Great location with easy commute to Tampa International Airport, shopping, great restaurants and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 LAKEVIEW WAY have any available units?
105 LAKEVIEW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 105 LAKEVIEW WAY have?
Some of 105 LAKEVIEW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 LAKEVIEW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
105 LAKEVIEW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 LAKEVIEW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 105 LAKEVIEW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 105 LAKEVIEW WAY offer parking?
Yes, 105 LAKEVIEW WAY offers parking.
Does 105 LAKEVIEW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 LAKEVIEW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 LAKEVIEW WAY have a pool?
Yes, 105 LAKEVIEW WAY has a pool.
Does 105 LAKEVIEW WAY have accessible units?
No, 105 LAKEVIEW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 105 LAKEVIEW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 LAKEVIEW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 LAKEVIEW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 LAKEVIEW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
