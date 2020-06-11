105 LAKEVIEW WAY

Amenities
Gorgeous 1st floor Condo, completely updated. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with solid wood cabinetry. Newer appliances. Closet pantry. Living room beautifully furnished as is the entire condo, all you need is your toothbrush. Master bedroom boasts en suite, 2 spacious closets and overlooks a peaceful pond. The guest bedroom has a comfortable pull out sofa and full bath. Covered parking. Heated Community pool is just steps away. Great location with easy commute to Tampa International Airport, shopping, great restaurants and beaches.