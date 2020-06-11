105 LAKEVIEW WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous 1st floor Condo, completely updated. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with solid wood cabinetry. Newer appliances. Closet pantry. Living room beautifully furnished as is the entire condo, all you need is your toothbrush. Master bedroom boasts en suite, 2 spacious closets and overlooks a peaceful pond. The guest bedroom has a comfortable pull out sofa and full bath. Covered parking. Heated Community pool is just steps away. Great location with easy commute to Tampa International Airport, shopping, great restaurants and beaches.