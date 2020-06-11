All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 102 Lindsay Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
102 Lindsay Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

102 Lindsay Lane

102 Lindsay Lane · (727) 316-5003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

102 Lindsay Lane, East Lake, FL 34677

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
media room
Rent to own your next home! Stop throwing your money away on rent and own a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in East Lake Woodlands Community. You will be conveniently located to all Tampa's surrounding attractions and dining/shopping options and PK-12th grade schools are within 7 miles. You will also be able to take advantage of the community/amenities including a pool. Our company is dedicated to helping everyone own their next home; there is a down-payment required and all credit is considered.

Call us today to discuss availability and get approved for your next home!
Community replaced roof approximately 6-yrs ago. East Lake Woodlands is a gated, golf course community.
Located within a mile of movie theaters, retail shopping, medical facilities. Within 15-minutes to Honeymoon Island State Park and the Pinellas Trail, close commute to Tampa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Lindsay Lane have any available units?
102 Lindsay Lane has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Lindsay Lane have?
Some of 102 Lindsay Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Lindsay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
102 Lindsay Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Lindsay Lane pet-friendly?
No, 102 Lindsay Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 102 Lindsay Lane offer parking?
No, 102 Lindsay Lane does not offer parking.
Does 102 Lindsay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Lindsay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Lindsay Lane have a pool?
Yes, 102 Lindsay Lane has a pool.
Does 102 Lindsay Lane have accessible units?
No, 102 Lindsay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Lindsay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Lindsay Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Lindsay Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 102 Lindsay Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 102 Lindsay Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity