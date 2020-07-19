All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 6019 N 48th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
6019 N 48th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6019 N 48th St

6019 North 48th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6019 North 48th Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610
48th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/fefb016094 ----
**COMING SOON**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6019 N 48th St have any available units?
6019 N 48th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 6019 N 48th St currently offering any rent specials?
6019 N 48th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6019 N 48th St pet-friendly?
No, 6019 N 48th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 6019 N 48th St offer parking?
No, 6019 N 48th St does not offer parking.
Does 6019 N 48th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6019 N 48th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6019 N 48th St have a pool?
No, 6019 N 48th St does not have a pool.
Does 6019 N 48th St have accessible units?
No, 6019 N 48th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6019 N 48th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6019 N 48th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6019 N 48th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6019 N 48th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with BalconiesEast Lake-Orient Park Cheap Places
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
Fish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa