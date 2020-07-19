Rent Calculator
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
6019 N 48th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6019 N 48th St
6019 North 48th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6019 North 48th Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610
48th Street
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/fefb016094 ----
**COMING SOON**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6019 N 48th St have any available units?
6019 N 48th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
.
Is 6019 N 48th St currently offering any rent specials?
6019 N 48th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6019 N 48th St pet-friendly?
No, 6019 N 48th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park
.
Does 6019 N 48th St offer parking?
No, 6019 N 48th St does not offer parking.
Does 6019 N 48th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6019 N 48th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6019 N 48th St have a pool?
No, 6019 N 48th St does not have a pool.
Does 6019 N 48th St have accessible units?
No, 6019 N 48th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6019 N 48th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6019 N 48th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6019 N 48th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6019 N 48th St does not have units with air conditioning.
