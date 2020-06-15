All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

701 BAY STREET

701 Bay Street · (727) 644-9523
Location

701 Bay Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit Cottage · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 397 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
pool
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
THIS IS A NIGHTLY & WEEKLY BED & BREAKFAST VACATION RENTAL ~ Utilities & Use of Pool Included! ~ Welcome to Downtown Dunedin B & B - Cozy Cottage, located in our backyard close to downtown Dunedin! Everything in the cottage is newer, fresh & clean! Located in Downtown Dunedin & within easy walking distance to restaurants, breweries, shopping & everything Dunedin has to offer! Dunedin Stadium, home of Spring Training for the Toronto Blue Jays is just 1 mile away...easily walk-able! Our cottage is a cozy 392 sq ft but offers everything you'll need for a comfortable and enjoyable stay: The cottage features include: *LIVING AREA: Comfy Sofa with chaise that converts into a King size bed, and a Flat Screen TV *DINING AREA: Seating for 4 at table located in living area. Table can also be used as a desk * KITCHEN: Completely stocked with everything you'll need...All kitchen items are Newer, not a mishmash of vacation rental leftovers *LAUNDRY AREA: Located under carport attached to guest house with full size washer & dryer *BEDROOM: Has Queen size Bed with newer mattress *BATHROOM: Has Walk In Shower (no tub) EXTRAS INCLUDED WITH OUR GUEST HOUSE: * Beach Towels * Use of Heated Pool * Use of Fire Pit (with prior request and payment for wood) * Use of Gas Grill We are available for any questions while you are staying with us but will give you your privacy! Non Aggressive Breed Dogs are allowed with Pet Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 50
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 BAY STREET have any available units?
701 BAY STREET has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 701 BAY STREET have?
Some of 701 BAY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 BAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
701 BAY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 BAY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 BAY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 701 BAY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 701 BAY STREET does offer parking.
Does 701 BAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 BAY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 BAY STREET have a pool?
Yes, 701 BAY STREET has a pool.
Does 701 BAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 701 BAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 701 BAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 BAY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 BAY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 BAY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
