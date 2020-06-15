701 BAY STREET

Amenities

THIS IS A NIGHTLY & WEEKLY BED & BREAKFAST VACATION RENTAL ~ Utilities & Use of Pool Included! ~ Welcome to Downtown Dunedin B & B - Cozy Cottage, located in our backyard close to downtown Dunedin! Everything in the cottage is newer, fresh & clean! Located in Downtown Dunedin & within easy walking distance to restaurants, breweries, shopping & everything Dunedin has to offer! Dunedin Stadium, home of Spring Training for the Toronto Blue Jays is just 1 mile away...easily walk-able! Our cottage is a cozy 392 sq ft but offers everything you'll need for a comfortable and enjoyable stay: The cottage features include: *LIVING AREA: Comfy Sofa with chaise that converts into a King size bed, and a Flat Screen TV *DINING AREA: Seating for 4 at table located in living area. Table can also be used as a desk * KITCHEN: Completely stocked with everything you'll need...All kitchen items are Newer, not a mishmash of vacation rental leftovers *LAUNDRY AREA: Located under carport attached to guest house with full size washer & dryer *BEDROOM: Has Queen size Bed with newer mattress *BATHROOM: Has Walk In Shower (no tub) EXTRAS INCLUDED WITH OUR GUEST HOUSE: * Beach Towels * Use of Heated Pool * Use of Fire Pit (with prior request and payment for wood) * Use of Gas Grill We are available for any questions while you are staying with us but will give you your privacy! Non Aggressive Breed Dogs are allowed with Pet Deposit