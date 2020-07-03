All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300

639 Michigan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

639 Michigan Boulevard, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location! 2 bedrooms plus bonus rooms, 2 and a half bathrooms end unit Townhome available now! Light and bright kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, oven and refrigerator. Plenty of countertop space and cabinets plus a huge pantry and eating area off the kitchen. Wood burning fireplace in the living room with new laminate flooring and a deck outside the sliding glass doors. 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs each with their own bathrooms. Washer and dryer located on the 3rd floor with the 2 bedrooms. 1st floor has large bonus rooms, could be office, playroom, den, art studio, etc. Bonus room opens to private fenced in backyard great for entertaining. Walk to Pinellas Trail, minutes from Dunedin beach and honeymoon island. Tenant responsible for all utilities. This wont last long.

$49 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.
$235 Move-In Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300 have any available units?
639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300 have?
Some of 639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300 currently offering any rent specials?
639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300 pet-friendly?
No, 639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300 offer parking?
No, 639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300 does not offer parking.
Does 639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300 have a pool?
No, 639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300 does not have a pool.
Does 639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300 have accessible units?
No, 639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300 does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300 has units with dishwashers.
Does 639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300 has units with air conditioning.

