639 Michigan Blvd Apt 300

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Great location! 2 bedrooms plus bonus rooms, 2 and a half bathrooms end unit Townhome available now! Light and bright kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, oven and refrigerator. Plenty of countertop space and cabinets plus a huge pantry and eating area off the kitchen. Wood burning fireplace in the living room with new laminate flooring and a deck outside the sliding glass doors. 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs each with their own bathrooms. Washer and dryer located on the 3rd floor with the 2 bedrooms. 1st floor has large bonus rooms, could be office, playroom, den, art studio, etc. Bonus room opens to private fenced in backyard great for entertaining. Walk to Pinellas Trail, minutes from Dunedin beach and honeymoon island. Tenant responsible for all utilities. This wont last long.



$49 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.

$235 Move-In Admin Fee.

Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696

Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one



Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida

4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609