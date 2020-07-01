All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 426 BIRDSONG LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
426 BIRDSONG LANE
Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:39 PM

426 BIRDSONG LANE

426 Birdsong Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

426 Birdsong Ln, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live the downtown Dunedin lifestyle in this chic upmarket end unit townhome in the desirable Highland Ridge neighborhood located off Highland Avenue in the Downtown Core District of fabulous Dunedin. This stunning townhome features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, and a 2 car garage. The 2 story family room is bright and welcoming with a separate dining area and a gorgeous kitchen featuring espresso color 42" wood cabinets, beautiful quartz countertops, stainless steel energy star appliances, including a 5 burner gas stove with double ovens and fridge with a coffee maker. The master is located DOWNSTAIRS and features a walk-in closet with built-ins and a generous sized master bath with quartz counters and double sinks. All the flooring in this exceptional townhome (except carpet on the stairs) is laminate and tile. This townhome is one of a kind in Highland Ridge and features a butterfly garden, extended outside patio areas and a regal oak tree view from the back patio. All the windows are hurricane and the slider has hurricane shutters. The inside laundry room features a sink, washer and gas dryer. The 15 seer 2 zone a/c is efficient as it the gas tankless hot water heater. Walk downtown for dinner or to the many downtown events and breweries. The lifestyle of downtown Dunedin is beyond compare. Available 1 Feb. This home can be for short term (min. 90 days) $5600 (incl. all taxes and utilities) and/or 7+ months $3800 mth. Make this glamorous townhome your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 BIRDSONG LANE have any available units?
426 BIRDSONG LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 426 BIRDSONG LANE have?
Some of 426 BIRDSONG LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 BIRDSONG LANE currently offering any rent specials?
426 BIRDSONG LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 BIRDSONG LANE pet-friendly?
No, 426 BIRDSONG LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 426 BIRDSONG LANE offer parking?
Yes, 426 BIRDSONG LANE offers parking.
Does 426 BIRDSONG LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 BIRDSONG LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 BIRDSONG LANE have a pool?
No, 426 BIRDSONG LANE does not have a pool.
Does 426 BIRDSONG LANE have accessible units?
No, 426 BIRDSONG LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 426 BIRDSONG LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 BIRDSONG LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 426 BIRDSONG LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 426 BIRDSONG LANE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg