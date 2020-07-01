426 BIRDSONG LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Live the downtown Dunedin lifestyle in this chic upmarket end unit townhome in the desirable Highland Ridge neighborhood located off Highland Avenue in the Downtown Core District of fabulous Dunedin. This stunning townhome features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, and a 2 car garage. The 2 story family room is bright and welcoming with a separate dining area and a gorgeous kitchen featuring espresso color 42" wood cabinets, beautiful quartz countertops, stainless steel energy star appliances, including a 5 burner gas stove with double ovens and fridge with a coffee maker. The master is located DOWNSTAIRS and features a walk-in closet with built-ins and a generous sized master bath with quartz counters and double sinks. All the flooring in this exceptional townhome (except carpet on the stairs) is laminate and tile. This townhome is one of a kind in Highland Ridge and features a butterfly garden, extended outside patio areas and a regal oak tree view from the back patio. All the windows are hurricane and the slider has hurricane shutters. The inside laundry room features a sink, washer and gas dryer. The 15 seer 2 zone a/c is efficient as it the gas tankless hot water heater. Walk downtown for dinner or to the many downtown events and breweries. The lifestyle of downtown Dunedin is beyond compare. Available 1 Feb. This home can be for short term (min. 90 days) $5600 (incl. all taxes and utilities) and/or 7+ months $3800 mth. Make this glamorous townhome your home.