252 SEAGATE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing one of a kind rare find, Executive Townhome on the Gulf of Mexico in Dunedin. This is a private gated community with only a handful of luxury town homes. Large open floor plan, with garage and basement on first floor, main living on the second and 3 full bedrooms on third floor. This property includes a bonus/office located on the second floor, dual HVAC, elevator, 2 car garage parking and a walk directly to the Gulf waterfront. Designed in an exquisite Tuscan design, this property offers several balconies, and private patios, in which have direct waterfront views. Washer and dryer located in the laundry room, very spacious kitchen and oversized dinette area, as well as formal living and dining room, Completely/freshly repainted and brand-new sea wood contemporary designed wood flooring throughout the home.