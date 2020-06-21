All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 252 SEAGATE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
252 SEAGATE COURT
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

252 SEAGATE COURT

252 Seagatae Court · (727) 452-8011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

252 Seagatae Court, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing one of a kind rare find, Executive Townhome on the Gulf of Mexico in Dunedin. This is a private gated community with only a handful of luxury town homes. Large open floor plan, with garage and basement on first floor, main living on the second and 3 full bedrooms on third floor. This property includes a bonus/office located on the second floor, dual HVAC, elevator, 2 car garage parking and a walk directly to the Gulf waterfront. Designed in an exquisite Tuscan design, this property offers several balconies, and private patios, in which have direct waterfront views. Washer and dryer located in the laundry room, very spacious kitchen and oversized dinette area, as well as formal living and dining room, Completely/freshly repainted and brand-new sea wood contemporary designed wood flooring throughout the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 SEAGATE COURT have any available units?
252 SEAGATE COURT has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 252 SEAGATE COURT have?
Some of 252 SEAGATE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 SEAGATE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
252 SEAGATE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 SEAGATE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 252 SEAGATE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 252 SEAGATE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 252 SEAGATE COURT does offer parking.
Does 252 SEAGATE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 252 SEAGATE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 SEAGATE COURT have a pool?
No, 252 SEAGATE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 252 SEAGATE COURT have accessible units?
No, 252 SEAGATE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 252 SEAGATE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 SEAGATE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 252 SEAGATE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 252 SEAGATE COURT has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 252 SEAGATE COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity