1965 BONNIE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a covered entrance, a two-car garage, and a spacious yard, while the backyard boasts a large privacy fence and a sizable patio area along with a screened-in patio that is perfect for your morning cup of coffee. The interior features stunning hardwood flooring throughout the communal living rooms that are lit with natural lighting and plush carpeting in the spacious bedrooms that offer an amazing place to relax after a long day. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and lots of wooden cabinetry for your culinary enjoyment. Make this your home and apply today!