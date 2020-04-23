All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

165 Portree Dr

165 Portree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

165 Portree Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 06/01/20 Delightful Villa near Downtown Dunedin - Property Id: 173589

What a great location in a golf-cart-friendly 55+ community! This villa is an end unit with 2 beds and 2 full baths, full size washer and dryer, covered carport parking, and French doors from both bedrooms out to a screened lanai. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, and shuffleboard. Close to Blue Jays Stadium and just minutes to the Pinellas Trail, Honeymoon Island, shops, restaurants, art galleries, breweries, fishing, and the Dunedin waterfront!

Available June 1st 2020, unfurnished, for a 12 month term. Rent includes cable TV, trash, water/sewer, pest control, all community amenities and lawn care. Tenant pays electricity and internet.

Please note one resident must be 55+ years old and all other residents must be 50+ years old. One indoor cat, birds or fish allowed, but no dogs (unless registered as Emotional Support Animal). Income and credit score must be sufficient and verifiable, and background check required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173589
Property Id 173589

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5727306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Portree Dr have any available units?
165 Portree Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 165 Portree Dr have?
Some of 165 Portree Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Portree Dr currently offering any rent specials?
165 Portree Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Portree Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Portree Dr is pet friendly.
Does 165 Portree Dr offer parking?
Yes, 165 Portree Dr offers parking.
Does 165 Portree Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 Portree Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Portree Dr have a pool?
Yes, 165 Portree Dr has a pool.
Does 165 Portree Dr have accessible units?
No, 165 Portree Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Portree Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Portree Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Portree Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Portree Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
