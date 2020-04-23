165 Portree Dr

Amenities

Available 06/01/20 Delightful Villa near Downtown Dunedin - Property Id: 173589



What a great location in a golf-cart-friendly 55+ community! This villa is an end unit with 2 beds and 2 full baths, full size washer and dryer, covered carport parking, and French doors from both bedrooms out to a screened lanai. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, and shuffleboard. Close to Blue Jays Stadium and just minutes to the Pinellas Trail, Honeymoon Island, shops, restaurants, art galleries, breweries, fishing, and the Dunedin waterfront!



Available June 1st 2020, unfurnished, for a 12 month term. Rent includes cable TV, trash, water/sewer, pest control, all community amenities and lawn care. Tenant pays electricity and internet.



Please note one resident must be 55+ years old and all other residents must be 50+ years old. One indoor cat, birds or fish allowed, but no dogs (unless registered as Emotional Support Animal). Income and credit score must be sufficient and verifiable, and background check required.

