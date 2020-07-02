All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated December 20 2019 at 6:42 AM

1574 NANTUCKET COURT

1574 Nantucket Court · No Longer Available
Location

1574 Nantucket Court, Dunedin, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
1/1 second floor corner condo with vaulted ceilings in sought after Harbourtowne community. Just updated with fresh paint, new flooring (vinyl plank, carpet) throughout, new countertops, new washer and dryer, recessed LED lighting. Wood burning fireplace and covered screened lanai. Pet friendly complex. Community has refreshing pool, hot tub/spa, indoor fitness, racquetball and tennis courts and community clubhouse. Convenient location within 2 miles of Pinellas Trail, sandy beaches, Honeymoon Island state park, boutiques, restaurants, microbreweries, shopping in Dunedin. (2) international airports within 20 minutes. No flood / non evacuation zone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1574 NANTUCKET COURT have any available units?
1574 NANTUCKET COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1574 NANTUCKET COURT have?
Some of 1574 NANTUCKET COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1574 NANTUCKET COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1574 NANTUCKET COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1574 NANTUCKET COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1574 NANTUCKET COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1574 NANTUCKET COURT offer parking?
No, 1574 NANTUCKET COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1574 NANTUCKET COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1574 NANTUCKET COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1574 NANTUCKET COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1574 NANTUCKET COURT has a pool.
Does 1574 NANTUCKET COURT have accessible units?
No, 1574 NANTUCKET COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1574 NANTUCKET COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1574 NANTUCKET COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1574 NANTUCKET COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1574 NANTUCKET COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

