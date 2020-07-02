1574 NANTUCKET COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

1/1 second floor corner condo with vaulted ceilings in sought after Harbourtowne community. Just updated with fresh paint, new flooring (vinyl plank, carpet) throughout, new countertops, new washer and dryer, recessed LED lighting. Wood burning fireplace and covered screened lanai. Pet friendly complex. Community has refreshing pool, hot tub/spa, indoor fitness, racquetball and tennis courts and community clubhouse. Convenient location within 2 miles of Pinellas Trail, sandy beaches, Honeymoon Island state park, boutiques, restaurants, microbreweries, shopping in Dunedin. (2) international airports within 20 minutes. No flood / non evacuation zone.