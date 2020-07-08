1551 SAN DIEGO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great home! This outstanding pool home has a newer roof, new kitchen, updated baths, updated electric, new flooring and is freshly painted. Delightfully spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bath house sets itself apart from the rest. With charming landscaping this house offers function, charm, character, and thoughtfully designed living spaces. The living room has tons of natural light that exudes warmth and grace that flows perfectly into the dining room and kitchen. Picture yourself relaxing in the quiet retreat of the master bedroom/bathroom suite. All the bedrooms are light and airy with lots of closet space. The screen enclosed pool, just outside the Florida room, sends an invitation for fun! Located just blocks from all the local activities, festivals and shops of this historic neighborhood.