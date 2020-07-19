All apartments in Dunedin
1485 OAK HILL DRIVE
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:23 AM

1485 OAK HILL DRIVE

1485 Oak Hill Dr # 101 · No Longer Available
1485 Oak Hill Dr # 101, Dunedin, FL 34698

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
pool
ceiling fan
some paid utils
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
carport
parking
pool
Cozy 2/2 Condo FURNISHED available in Sunny Dunedin FL. Available for long term or short term (3 month minimum). BEAUTIFULLY manicured community and perfectly located near to downtown Dunedin. Close to restaurants, shopping and beautiful beaches. Community Pool. Water, Trash, basic cable, ground maintenance and electric included in rent. Washer and Dryer in unit. One covered carport parking space assigned to the unit. Also Includes Storage closet near parking area. Everything you need is included. Just bring your toothbrush! Call today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

