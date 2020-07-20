1480 Ruth Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

It's all about the location!! Dunedin! Dunedin! Dunedin! Are you or someone you know looking to call Dunedin your home? Well, check out this lovely home! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, split plan, with a huge backyard and is so close to everything Dunedin has to offer! So many restaurants are just a golf cart ride away!! Close to churches, beaches, downtown shopping and night life! Hop on the trail and walk or ride your bike!! Endless activities in Dunedin!! Call to see this awesome property today!



Listing Courtesy Of BLAKE REAL ESTATE INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.