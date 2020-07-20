All apartments in Dunedin
1480 Ruth Road
1480 Ruth Road

1480 Ruth Road · No Longer Available
Location

1480 Ruth Road, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
It's all about the location!! Dunedin! Dunedin! Dunedin! Are you or someone you know looking to call Dunedin your home? Well, check out this lovely home! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, split plan, with a huge backyard and is so close to everything Dunedin has to offer! So many restaurants are just a golf cart ride away!! Close to churches, beaches, downtown shopping and night life! Hop on the trail and walk or ride your bike!! Endless activities in Dunedin!! Call to see this awesome property today!

Listing Courtesy Of BLAKE REAL ESTATE INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 Ruth Road have any available units?
1480 Ruth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
Is 1480 Ruth Road currently offering any rent specials?
1480 Ruth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 Ruth Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1480 Ruth Road is pet friendly.
Does 1480 Ruth Road offer parking?
Yes, 1480 Ruth Road offers parking.
Does 1480 Ruth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1480 Ruth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 Ruth Road have a pool?
No, 1480 Ruth Road does not have a pool.
Does 1480 Ruth Road have accessible units?
No, 1480 Ruth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 Ruth Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1480 Ruth Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1480 Ruth Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1480 Ruth Road does not have units with air conditioning.
