1113 Michigan Dr N

Completely updated home with new everything minutes from everything! Beautiful exposed beams, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, updated kitchen with granite counters and shaker cabinets. There is a large separate dining room or office space off of the living room. The master bath has double sinks with a large custom rain shower! Both bathrooms have gorgeous oil rubbed bronze and gold finish fixtures, beautiful tile with plenty of natural light.This home has been fully permitted with new roof, new a/c, new electrical, new drywall, new plumbing, and new doors and trim! This home is located a couple of minutes from Downtown Dunedin and located on a dead end street so there isn't any through traffic! Don't miss this opportunity, schedule your showing today!



Listing Courtesy Of COASTAL PROPERTIES GROUP



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



