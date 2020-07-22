1 SANDPIPER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

**55+ COMMUNITY **This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bath 1 car garage single family home has new paint, stainless steel kitchen appliances, new tiled back splash with under cabinet lighting. There are tile floors throughout the home. The large living room and front sun room are light and bright and extend into the spacious dining area. The dining area overlooks a breakfast bar into the fabulous new kitchen! The two bedrooms are split with a "Jack n Jill" bathroom with walk in shower and stylish pedestal sink. Off the kitchen is the 2nd bath that is totally remodeled with walk in shower, vanity, and fixtures. Relax in your screen enclosed patio overlooking a lovely garden area for all your lovely flower and gardening desires. There is also a raised outside patio for lots of cook outs and entertaining your friends. This is a 55+ community with a solar heated pool, lovely pond and active clubhouse. The rent includes the water, sewer and trash costs. The community permits 1 dog up to 25 lbs. No motorcycles, RV's or commercial vehicles or on street parking. permitted.