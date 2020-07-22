All apartments in Dunedin
Dunedin, FL
1 SANDPIPER DRIVE
Last updated January 19 2020 at 12:58 AM

1 SANDPIPER DRIVE

1 Sandpiper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1 Sandpiper Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
**55+ COMMUNITY **This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bath 1 car garage single family home has new paint, stainless steel kitchen appliances, new tiled back splash with under cabinet lighting. There are tile floors throughout the home. The large living room and front sun room are light and bright and extend into the spacious dining area. The dining area overlooks a breakfast bar into the fabulous new kitchen! The two bedrooms are split with a "Jack n Jill" bathroom with walk in shower and stylish pedestal sink. Off the kitchen is the 2nd bath that is totally remodeled with walk in shower, vanity, and fixtures. Relax in your screen enclosed patio overlooking a lovely garden area for all your lovely flower and gardening desires. There is also a raised outside patio for lots of cook outs and entertaining your friends. This is a 55+ community with a solar heated pool, lovely pond and active clubhouse. The rent includes the water, sewer and trash costs. The community permits 1 dog up to 25 lbs. No motorcycles, RV's or commercial vehicles or on street parking. permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 SANDPIPER DRIVE have any available units?
1 SANDPIPER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1 SANDPIPER DRIVE have?
Some of 1 SANDPIPER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 SANDPIPER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1 SANDPIPER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 SANDPIPER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 SANDPIPER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1 SANDPIPER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1 SANDPIPER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1 SANDPIPER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 SANDPIPER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 SANDPIPER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1 SANDPIPER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1 SANDPIPER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1 SANDPIPER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1 SANDPIPER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 SANDPIPER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 SANDPIPER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 SANDPIPER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
