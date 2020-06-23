9767 BOHART COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful home is spacious and has 4 bed/3 full bath, and a private backyard pool with a spacious patio, with a cabana pool bathroom. Master bedroom connects to the patio, home also includes a 2 car garage. An amazing kitchen with views of the pool, a spacious living area, and tile around the house except the bedrooms. The home is in Bay Vista Estates community, a quiet, and comfortable neighborhood in Orlando. Another benefit from the location is being able to indulge in fun activities like entertainment, shopping, and dining areas near you, as well as being near to Disney Springs. Also near BIG SAND LAKE for plenty of opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities with your family! Pets are allowed with certain restrictions and a fee.