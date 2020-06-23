All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Find more places like 9767 BOHART COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doctor Phillips, FL
/
9767 BOHART COURT
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

9767 BOHART COURT

9767 Bohart Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Doctor Phillips
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9767 Bohart Court, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful home is spacious and has 4 bed/3 full bath, and a private backyard pool with a spacious patio, with a cabana pool bathroom. Master bedroom connects to the patio, home also includes a 2 car garage. An amazing kitchen with views of the pool, a spacious living area, and tile around the house except the bedrooms. The home is in Bay Vista Estates community, a quiet, and comfortable neighborhood in Orlando. Another benefit from the location is being able to indulge in fun activities like entertainment, shopping, and dining areas near you, as well as being near to Disney Springs. Also near BIG SAND LAKE for plenty of opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities with your family! Pets are allowed with certain restrictions and a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9767 BOHART COURT have any available units?
9767 BOHART COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 9767 BOHART COURT have?
Some of 9767 BOHART COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9767 BOHART COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9767 BOHART COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9767 BOHART COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9767 BOHART COURT is pet friendly.
Does 9767 BOHART COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9767 BOHART COURT offers parking.
Does 9767 BOHART COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9767 BOHART COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9767 BOHART COURT have a pool?
Yes, 9767 BOHART COURT has a pool.
Does 9767 BOHART COURT have accessible units?
No, 9767 BOHART COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9767 BOHART COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9767 BOHART COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9767 BOHART COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9767 BOHART COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Doctor Phillips 1 BedroomsDoctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms
Doctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDoctor Phillips Apartments with Pool
Doctor Phillips Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College