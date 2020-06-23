All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Find more places like 9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doctor Phillips, FL
/
9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE

9123 Phillips Grove Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Doctor Phillips
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9123 Phillips Grove Terrace, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
FOR RENT AND FOR SALE. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE, TAXES, & HOA FEE. SECURITY DEPOSIT + LAST MONTHS RENT. RECENT UPDATES. ENJOY SITTING AT THE COMMUNITY DOCK WATCHING THE SUNRISE. SINGLE-FAMILY ONE-STORY HOME. 24 Hour gated and guarded community in Phillips Landing. BEST LOCATION. SCREENED IN POOL HOME with porch and LARGE LOT with GREAT VIEWS. 3 CAR FULL SIZE GARAGE with side door. NEWER STAINLESS APPLIANCES. Great Master Bedroom with His and Her walk-in closets, Jacuzzi tub and shower. Office or 4th bedroom with separate full bath. As you enter, very open living room, light and bright split bedroom plan. Inside laundry room with cabinet, washer, dryer and tub. Tenant responsible for pool care. Brick paved driveway, elegant tile roof. Enjoy all the shops, close to schools, library, theme parks, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, lots of markets. 5-10 min. to Universal Studios, Sea World, Malls, 20 min. to International Airport, Disney World, EPCOT, and Disney Springs. DR. PHILLIPS AREA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE have any available units?
9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE have?
Some of 9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Doctor Phillips 1 BedroomsDoctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms
Doctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDoctor Phillips Apartments with Pool
Doctor Phillips Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College