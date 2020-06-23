9123 PHILLIPS GROVE TERRACE

Amenities

FOR RENT AND FOR SALE. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE, TAXES, & HOA FEE. SECURITY DEPOSIT + LAST MONTHS RENT. RECENT UPDATES. ENJOY SITTING AT THE COMMUNITY DOCK WATCHING THE SUNRISE. SINGLE-FAMILY ONE-STORY HOME. 24 Hour gated and guarded community in Phillips Landing. BEST LOCATION. SCREENED IN POOL HOME with porch and LARGE LOT with GREAT VIEWS. 3 CAR FULL SIZE GARAGE with side door. NEWER STAINLESS APPLIANCES. Great Master Bedroom with His and Her walk-in closets, Jacuzzi tub and shower. Office or 4th bedroom with separate full bath. As you enter, very open living room, light and bright split bedroom plan. Inside laundry room with cabinet, washer, dryer and tub. Tenant responsible for pool care. Brick paved driveway, elegant tile roof. Enjoy all the shops, close to schools, library, theme parks, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, lots of markets. 5-10 min. to Universal Studios, Sea World, Malls, 20 min. to International Airport, Disney World, EPCOT, and Disney Springs. DR. PHILLIPS AREA!