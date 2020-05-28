9072 Heritage Bay Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Executive 5/4 Pool Home with 3 car garage, Lawn and Pool Care Included in Phillips Landing - Orlando - Coming soon! - Spacious, executive 5/4 Pool Home with 3 car garage, lawn and pool care included located in the exclusive Phillips Landing community in Dr. Phillips will be available on 04/05/20. The Phillips Landing community is nestled in the Dr. Phillips area and has a 24 hour manned gated entrance, tennis courts, 2 playgrounds and a picnic area and dock overlooking Big Sand Lake. This Mediterranean style home impresses the moment you walk up to its front door, boasting a tile roof and brick paver driveway. As you step in to the foyer, you are greeted by high ceilings, a large living room and separate dining room. The family rooms overlooks the private pool and screened patio. A well appointed kitchen has a breakfast nook area,a breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space. The oversize master bedroom is located on the first floor and the master bath has a spa like feel with his and hers sinks, a large jacuzzi tub and separate shower. On the second floor you will find 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home is ideally located in the Dr. Phillips area and is close to I-4, shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Washer/Dryer Hook ups only. Pets will be considered.



(RLNE4750091)