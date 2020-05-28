All apartments in Doctor Phillips
9072 Heritage Bay Circle
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

9072 Heritage Bay Circle

9072 Heritage Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9072 Heritage Bay Circle, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Executive 5/4 Pool Home with 3 car garage, Lawn and Pool Care Included in Phillips Landing - Orlando - Coming soon! - Spacious, executive 5/4 Pool Home with 3 car garage, lawn and pool care included located in the exclusive Phillips Landing community in Dr. Phillips will be available on 04/05/20. The Phillips Landing community is nestled in the Dr. Phillips area and has a 24 hour manned gated entrance, tennis courts, 2 playgrounds and a picnic area and dock overlooking Big Sand Lake. This Mediterranean style home impresses the moment you walk up to its front door, boasting a tile roof and brick paver driveway. As you step in to the foyer, you are greeted by high ceilings, a large living room and separate dining room. The family rooms overlooks the private pool and screened patio. A well appointed kitchen has a breakfast nook area,a breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space. The oversize master bedroom is located on the first floor and the master bath has a spa like feel with his and hers sinks, a large jacuzzi tub and separate shower. On the second floor you will find 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home is ideally located in the Dr. Phillips area and is close to I-4, shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Washer/Dryer Hook ups only. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE4750091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9072 Heritage Bay Circle have any available units?
9072 Heritage Bay Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 9072 Heritage Bay Circle have?
Some of 9072 Heritage Bay Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9072 Heritage Bay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9072 Heritage Bay Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9072 Heritage Bay Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9072 Heritage Bay Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9072 Heritage Bay Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9072 Heritage Bay Circle offers parking.
Does 9072 Heritage Bay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9072 Heritage Bay Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9072 Heritage Bay Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9072 Heritage Bay Circle has a pool.
Does 9072 Heritage Bay Circle have accessible units?
No, 9072 Heritage Bay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9072 Heritage Bay Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9072 Heritage Bay Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9072 Heritage Bay Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9072 Heritage Bay Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
